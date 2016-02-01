NTRC: 'Some cartoons broadcasted on Azerbaijani TV channels promote violence'

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Elements of violence exists in cartoons as 'Masha i Medved' (Masha and Bear), 'Ice Age', broadcasting on channels.'

Report was told by Chief of Examination, Programming and Analytical Department of National Television and Radio Council, Tavakkul Dadashov.

'Council has received many appeals in this regard', he added.

According to him, the board has recommended TV channels to broadcast cartoons, not promoting violence: 'Violence is observed in some cartoons. In fact, they have fun nature, but these cartoons may cause aggression or habits like to repeat the same actions.

T.Dadashov said that lack of local cartoons is observed and therefore, TV channels have no other choice.

Saying broadcasting of very interesting national cartoons on 'Medeniyyet' channel during recent periods, Department Chief added that allocation of funds by the state to make national cartoons is not actual yet.