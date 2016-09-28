NTRC: Opening of religious television and radio in Azerbaijan is impossible

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) has commented on the statement of Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Haji Allahshukur Pashazade on opening of religious television and radio in Azerbaijan.

Chief of the council Administration Toghrul Mammadov told Report that the issue is regulated by law "On television and radio".

He added that according to Article 10 of the law, establishment and broadcast of a religious television and radio in Azerbaijan is impossible: "The legislation doesn't allow it. Also, announcement of a competition by the council to open a new TV in near future is not expected."