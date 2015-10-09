NTRC may suspend broadcasts grossly violating norms of literary language

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Broadcasting Council (NTRC) is conducting investigations in regard with the broadcast advertising, contrary to national and spiritual values.

Report was told in the National Broadcasting Council.

The Council receives complaints from viewers.

Besdies TV channels, the focus of the structure also is an issue of compliance with radio advertising.

"The main concern is related to the leading speech on the radio", NTRC declares.

According to the National Broadcasting Council, according to the amendments to the Law "On Television and Radio Broadcasting", broadcast activity may be suspended as a result of grossly violating the norms of the literary language.