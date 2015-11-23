NTRC: Some TV channels persist in their mistakes

Baku. 23 November.REPORT.AZ/ 'Expectation, if necessary, a requirement of National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) towards television channels is to observe norms of the literary language strictly'.

Report was told by Gafar Jabiyev, Deputy Chairman of National Television and Radio Council (NTRC).

'Air is not a place for practice', he said.

'If there is any violation of sanitary norms in Baku, TV channels show it. Television channels, media should always pay attention to compliance with language norms', he added.

G.Jabiyev rebutted to TV channels persisting in their mistakes.