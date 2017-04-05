NTRC Chairman: 15 legal persons were given licenses to engage in cable network broadcasting

Baku. 5 April.REPORT.AZ/ "TV and radio broadcasting is a specific field of activity and shall be regulated by law".

Report informs, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramli said during discussion of the draft law "On cable network broadcasting" at today's meeting of Milli Majlis Culture Committee.

He said that earlier 40-50 TV channels were broadcasted, now, this figure exceeds 100: "This area is rapidly developing. Therefore, there is a need for regulation by law. Imagine, how the economic condition of a TV channel will be, if to remove from the cable network? In this regard, attention should be paid to this area".

The NTRC Chairman added that during last year, 15 legal persons appealed to NTRC and were issued a license to engage in cable network broadcasting: "The new law stresses protection of state interests in regard with broadcasting cable network. These issues are related to each other. Broadcasting of foreign channels in the country is a serious damage to advertising market to the country's TV channels. Therefore, advertising of foreign channels are limited. In addition, registration of foreign channels to be broadcasted on the cable network mentioned in the draft law".