A television and radio company renames in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The name of “Khayal” Independent TV and radio company based in Azerbaijan’s Guba region, was changed.

Report informs, license has been registered in the name of “Caucasus” Independent TV and Radio company at a meeting of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) regarding the changing of the company’s name.

Moreover, at the meeting, a decision was made to consider the indefinite a 6-year license, presented to “Albakh TV” Ltd. on July 27, 2011.