Over 4100 NGOs registered in Azerbaijan, mass media reaches 5,100

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Increase in number of non-governmental organizations having important role in development of civil society in Azerbaijan continues year by year. At present, number of non-commercial organizations in the country is more than 4 100.

Report informs, Fikrat Mammadov, Azerbaijani Justice Minister, Chairman of Judicial Legal Council said.

Number of mass media reaches 5 100, he states.

State registration of notarial acts and acts of civil status made official at notary offices increase year by year, Minister says: Operations carried out at notary offices during 9 months of 2015 made 2,5 million. More than 90% of this figure accounts for notary institute applied widely in the country. More than 245 thousand acts of civil status officialized at the registration authorities, number of births exceeds 124 thousand, marriage 50 thousand. Totally, 27 million manats duty paid to the state budget.