Milli Majlis made changes to law "On mass media"

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ At last meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament autumn session changes made to law "On mass media".

Report informs, 'draft considers changes to law 'On television and radio broadcasting', Rafael Huseynov, Chairman of Parliament's Culture Committee said.

Change to Article 19 of law considers that in addition to decision of founder or court, suspension or cancellation of television and radio broadcasting companies can be carried out by relevant state authority in the field of television broadcasting, in the cases stipulated in law 'On television and radio broadcasting'.

Some MPs refused proposed changes. 'Changes to law 'On television and radio broadcasting' will cause Chairman of National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) Nushiravan Maharramli to close ANS', MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev said: 'Because they have no mutual cooperation.'

Every day information is spread in press on punishment of ANS by NTRC', he said.

'If draft law to be adopted, then there will be no need for court', MP Fazil Mustafa said.

'Law 'On television and radio broadcasting' allows NTRC to close any TV channel', Chairman of Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov said.

After discussion, draft put to vote and adopted.