Information circulating in recent days in some media outlets and on social media claiming that a new restriction, which did not previously exist, has been introduced in the Civil Service Code regarding religious figures is false, the Media and Broadcasting Council said in a statement, according to Report.

The council stressed that presenting the matter in this way, without taking the existing legislation into account, is an example of manipulation that misleads public opinion.

"Article 4-1.3 of the Law on Freedom of Religion already stipulated that clergy must suspend their professional religious activities for the duration of their election or appointment to government bodies. Article 20.2.8 of the Civil Service Code is based precisely on this existing legal provision and systematizes the requirement already in force," the council said.

The statement clarifies that this provision concerns neither citizens' religious beliefs nor their religious education, but exclusively the status of individuals engaged in professional religious activities. Portraying this provision as a restriction based on religious affiliation distorts the essence of the law and creates a false impression among the public.