Materials on beating ATV channel employees sent to Prosecutor's office

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has extended an official information about beating employees of Azad Azərbaycan (ATV) channel.

Report informs, according to the information, on June 4, at about 19:00 the staff of "Yoxlama" project of ATV channel - Azer Ismayilov, Elgun Bayramli, Logman Ismayilov, Arif Guliyev, Ilgar Guliyev and Polad Akhundzade have launched a survey in the dining room "Şamaxı" in Shamakhi city of Azerbaijan.

During filming, a conflict occurred between them and the owner of the dining-room Allahverdiyev Huseyn and his cousin Elshad Osmanov. As a result, H.Allahverdiev and E.Osmanov beat the ATV employees, as well broke their video camera, voice equipment, and other devices.

The collected materials on the incident submitted to the district prosecutor's office.