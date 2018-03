Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Lider TV and Radio Azerbaijan' Limited Liability Company (LLC) brought an action against National Television and Radio Council (NTRC).

Report informs, Lider TV wants the decision adopted by the NTRC on this television channel to be cancelled.

Case is heard at Baku Court of Appeal.

NTRC made notification to 'Lider TV and Radio Azerbaijan' LLC.