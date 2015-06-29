"Kommersant": I European Games will long be a great occasion for Azerbaijani pride

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "First European Games will long be an occasion for great pride of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan held the I European games, and got another opportunity to show the world the muscles, and the muscles were surprisingly strong."

Report informs, it was stated in the article published in "Kommersant", which dedicated to the closing ceremony of I European Games in Baku.

"The list of Azerbaijani undoubted achievements is quite significant and attractive. It must necessarily include and the mere fact that the country did it, the scale of competition and price was close to the Olympics (though the money they cost significantly less - 1 billion to 10 billion dollars, which spent on London 2012), the article says.

Specially marked memorable opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.