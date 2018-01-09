Journalists were taken to area where helicopters search for lost alpinists

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ With the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), a group of Azerbaijani journalists were taken to the mountainous area in Guba district, where have been launched search operations for missing alpinists.

Correspondent of Report News Agency informs, purpose of the visit is to familiarize the media representatives with the progress of search and rescue operations.

The helicopters with journalists have left for the search area.

Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them.

On December 27, Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), State Border Service have engaged helicopter to start search operations.