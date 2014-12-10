Issues of expansion media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be discussed in Baku

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Within the project on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkish media on December 11 in Baku will host a conference entitled "The media in Azerbaijan and Turkey: The transition from traditional to online media".

Report informs the main purpose of the event to discuss the current state of media cooperation between the two countries to conduct historical parallels, and discuss ways to further strengthen the relations in this area.

The event will be attended by head of the department of social and political issues of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov, head of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov, chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushirevan Magerramli, executive director of the Media Development in Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli, director general of the TV channel TRT Shenol Gyuken, Anadolu agency Deputy Abubekir Shahin, CEO of portal Haber7 Ibrahim Erdogan, as well as deans of faculties of journalism in universities of the two countries.

The project for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkish media has been launched with the support of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, TİKA, KİVDF, Press Council.