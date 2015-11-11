Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prayono Atiyanto, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visited Report News Agency.

Report informs, firstly the ambassador met with the Editor-in-chief of Report News Agency, Murad Aliyev, who briefed the Ambassador on activities of the Agency.

The Ambassador said that, he was happy to be a guest of the agency. He noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, adding that he is the first ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan. P.Atiyanto said that, diplomatic relations between two countries were established 23 years ago and are developing successfully.

Indonesian Ambassador stated that Indonesia supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and supports the territorial integrity of the country.

Then the ambassador, along with other members of the diplomatic mission of Indonesia made a presentation of Indonesian cuisine. In particular, P.Atiyanto gave information about tumpenge - food served on special days and holidays. In addition, P.Atiyanto told about Indonesia's culture, its history and diversity. The ambassador said that Indonesia is the largest country in the Muslim world.

At the end, the ambassador thanked M.Aliyev for the invitation and wished a success the staff of the agency. P.Atiyanto also presented the Editor-in-chief of the Agency a plaque on behalf of the Embassy as a sign of gratitude for their cooperation.