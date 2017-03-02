HuffPost: Leyla Mammadbeyova was first female pilot in Caucasus, Southern Europe and Middle East

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ American edition The Huffington Post called Azerbaijani pilot Leyla Mammadbeyova among the number of famous women pilots who took part in the war, despite their gender, Report informs.

"Leyla Mammadbeyova of Azerbaijan was the first female pilot in her country as well as the Caucasus, Southern Europe, and the Middle East. Born in 1909, Mammadbeyova flew for the first time in 1931 and within 10 years was a squadron leader for the Soviet Army", edition writes.

"During World War II, she was responsible for training thousands of paratroopers and combat pilots".

"During her life, she busted through the stereotype of the Muslim woman, typical for Azerbaijan, which enfranchised women with the right to vote prior to the United States", the HuffPost states.

The publication also named Bessie Coleman, Harriet Quimby, Raymond de Laroche, Mildred Bruce and Jacqueline Cochran among the "7 little-known aviatrixes who took the world by storm".

.