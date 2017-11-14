Head of EU Delegation Political Section visits Report News Agency

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Denis Daniilidis, Head of the Political Section of the European Delegation to Azerbaijan, has today visited Report News Agency.

Report informs, Denis Daniilidis familiarized with activity of the agency and its staff.

Then he has met with Murad Aliyev, Editor-in-chief of the agency. During the meeting, the editor-in-chief provided detailed information about the agency. Speaking about the importance of partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, editor-in-chief expressed readiness to cover the events taking place in the EU countries, as well the events organized by the EU delegation in Azerbaijan.

In turn, D. Daniilidis stressed willingness of the EU delegation to cooperate with media in Azerbaijan.