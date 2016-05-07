General: Role of media in strengthening faith in the army is irreplaceable

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The role of the media in strengthening the faith in the army is irreplaceable."

Report informs, First Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Major General Zaur Abdullayev said at the III shooting tournament dedicated to the 93rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He noted that in the course of events took place in early April on the frontline territories, Azerbaijani media showed a true example of patriotism: "Most of the media agencies have preferred to disseminate accurate and officially confirmed information, and thanks to this we won not only in the course of military operations, but also in the information war. However, there is still a lot of work. We must mobilize our forces until the day of liberation of our lands from occupation. Realizing the importance of the mass media to the public, our structure is implementing various joint projects with media agencies."

Notably, today has started III shooting tournament dedicated to 93rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The tournament brought together 78 journalists from 26 media agencies.