​FOX Sport: Host nation Azerbaijan used the event to make its mark on the world stage

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ " Just as the inaugural European Games have sought to establish themselves on the global sporting calendar, so host nation Azerbaijan has used the event to make its mark on the world stage." Report informs, this was stated in an article published on the website of the FOX Sport. This post was dedicated to the completion of the European Games Baku-2015.

The article notes that The national colors of red, blue and green were much in evidence during a closing ceremony that celebrated Azerbaijani traditions. "In one signature sequence, a model of a 12th-century tower opened to reveal gleaming modern skyscrapers."

The tribunes were filled with spectators, and "home crowds have had plenty to cheer, with Azerbaijan storming to a surprise second place in the medal table after a dominant performance in the many combat sports on the program."

Patrick Hickey: ''Azerbaijan did a great job,'' Hickey told the AP. ''It's given us a great European spirit. Many countries have won medals here that would not win medals in the Olympic Games, so it's given us a real continental games feel.''