Euronews: Azerbaijan is a country of travel, partnership, and investment

Azerbaijan is a country of travel, partnership, and investment, offering vast opportunities in these areas, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Euronews Board of Directors, stated at the opening ceremony of the channel's office in Baku, Report informs.

The chairman emphasized that the entire world should view Azerbaijan in this way today: "Three words come to mind here: visit, cooperation, and investment," he underlined.

The official noted that Azerbaijan, thanks to its infrastructure and strategically important geographic position, is opening new opportunities for foreign investors.

"We need Azerbaijan for our energy security, and the country is now opening sectors that were previously inaccessible to foreign investment. Now is the right time to look at a fully sovereign nation that offers great opportunities," Vargas David added.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan's strategic role in international transit corridors, highlighting the active use of its airspace for routes between Europe and Asia.

The Euronews chairman drew attention to the country's tourism potential:

"Azerbaijan is a country to be discovered. Everyone knows about the jewel of Baku, but there are many other amazing places across the country. We are pleased to work with new ski resorts. Tourists from all over the world should get to know Azerbaijan."

According to him, Azerbaijan builds relations with everyone, a philosophy that resonates with Euronews: "We are based here and have expanded our presence through the Caspian Sea by opening offices in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

He also described Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State as an important milestone for the country.