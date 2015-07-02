Ethiopian leading newspaper published article on closing ceremony of Baku 2015

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ethiopian leading "The Ethiopian Herald” newspaper published an article entitled "Baku 2015 concludes with spectacular ceremony", devoting the magnificent closing ceremony of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, the article reads:

"The Baku 2015 first European Games came to a close, with a spectacular and thrilling ceremony at Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Some 6.000 athletes representing 50 European Olympic Committees competed in Baku since June 12 in 28.

The Baku 2015in this first historic European Games Russia emerged first collecting a total of 164 medals (79 of them gold). The host nation Azerbaijan came second behind Russia with a medal tally of 56 l (including 21 gold). Britain won the third place with a total of 47 medals (18 of them gold).

Among nations with at least 10 medals, Serbia had the largest share of gold medals as total medals. Eight of 15 of Serbia’s medals were gold. Five nations won at least one medal in Baku.

Just hours before the sky was lit up with fireworks in connection to the closing ceremony the athletes who were already joined up by their families, coaches, volunteers as well as commercial partners, media and the general public took the stage.

English singer and musician John Newman performed his hit song “Love Me Again”. Under the direction of James Hadley, the Baku 2015 closing ceremony has become a spectacular show for the attendees and the millions of viewers worldwide, bringing to an end the 17 days of thrilling competition.

For some disciplines the European Games served as direct qualification for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Baku was awarded the right to host the first European Games at the 41st EOC General Assembly in Rome, on December 8, 2012. The European Games will take place every four years thereafter, with the next competition due to be held in 2019."