Date of trial on Gulu Maharramli's appeal against ITV correspondent unveiled

Baku. 18 May.REPORT.AZ/ Date of trial on professor, honored reporter Gulu Maharramli's appeal of a private prosecution against the Public Television (ITV) correspondent Rauf Rajabov has been unveiled.

Report was told by Nijat Gozalov, representative of G.Maharramli, the trial, which will be held in Nasimi District Court, scheduled for May 19.

The case will be presided by Judge Elman Isayev.

Notably, G.Maharramli has filed an appeal against R.Rajabov.

He requests punishment of R.Rajabov for Article 147 and Article 148 (aspersion and insult) of the Criminal Code for an article written about him in the media.