Court rejects another 8 lawsuits of ANS TV

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Appeal has considered eight administrative lawsuits of ANS TV and Radio Company against National Television and Radio Company (NTRC).

Report informs, decisions were made in the process chaired by different judges.

According to the decisions, the court rejected a lawsuit of the ANS TV.

Thus, 15 complaints by ANS against the NTRC have been examined this week.

Earlier, the Baku Appeal Court held hearings on 13 appeal complaints of ANS against the NTRC. At these meetings the decision of the Sabail District Court had annulled, the appeals partially satisfied, the case submitted to the court of first instance for reconsideration.