Court considers ​4 appeals of ANS against NTRC

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Appeal Court considered four administrative appeals of ANS independent TV and Radio Company against the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) today.

Report informs, judges Gadim Babayev, Mirzali Abbasov, Ilgar Murguzov and Rizvan Safarov made the decisions on different hearings.

According to the decisions, ANS' appeals were not satisfied. Decisions were left unchanged.

Earlier, the Baku Appeal Court held hearings on 13 appeal complaints of ANS against the NTRC. At these meetings the decision of the Sabail District Court had annulled, the appeals partially satisfied, the case submitted to the court of first instance for reconsideration.