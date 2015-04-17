 Top
    Companies engaged in broadcast activity without license revealed

    The Police Department was applied for taking appropriate measures against them

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Appropriate measures began to be taken on individuals and legal entities who are engaged in the illegal broadcast cable network without a special permit (license) of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC). Report was told by NTRC.

    Thus, the individuals and legal entities who are engaged in the illegal broadcast cable network without a special permit (license) were revealed by the Council and Sumgayit City Police Department was applied for taking appropriate measures against them.

