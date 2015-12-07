Branch Manager: Reference has been made on television broadcasting commercials

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite December 6 declared a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan, some television channels broadcasted commercials."

Report was told in National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) advertising broadcasting observed on "ANS", "Space" and "Khazar" TV.

According to Tawakkul Dadashov, head of department of the National Broadcasting Council (NTRC) reference has been made on television broadcasting commercials.

According to the article No 20.8 of the "Law on advertising", broadcasting commercial were declared prohibited in the days of mourning on TV and radio.