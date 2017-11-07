Baku to launch 4K TV broadcasting next year

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "In coming years, after the HD broadcasting, 4K service will be launched".

Report informs, Mikayil Abbasov, Director of Radio Broadcasting and Satellite Communication Production Union, told in an interview with AzTV.

According to him, in Baku along with HD, it is planned to launch 4K broadcasting in television.

Notably, 4K is a new and better quality broadcasting on digital television and computer graphics. This broadcasting is only available on devices supporting 4K.