​AzTV suspends publication of its popular newspaper

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) has suspended publication of its newspaper titled "Ekran-Efir".

Report informs, the newspaper's staff was dismissed.

Report was informed by Khatira Gasim, the head of press service of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC that, "Ekran-Efir" paper would continue operating in online format in the future: "The newspaper's operation in the online format has been planned long ago".

Commenting on dismissal of the newspaper's employees, Khatira Gasim said: "Since it is an internal issue of the organization, we do not make any statements."