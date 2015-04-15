AZERTAC Agency signs cooperation agreement with Japan

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State News Agency(AZERTAC) and Japanese Jiji Press have inked an agreement on cooperation. The document was signed by AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov and Jiji Press Executive Director Sadafumi Tani in a ceremony attended by Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi.

The agreement will see the two agencies expand their cooperation, organize reciprocal visits with the aim of exchanging experience, and provide news about developments in Azerbaijan and Japan on a reciprocal basis.

“This agreement opens up ample opportunities for strengthening the developing ties between Azerbaijan and Japan, and will also contribute to conducting experience and news exchange between AZERTAC and Jiji Press,” Mr. Aslanov told the signing ceremony. “This agreement is of particular importance in terms of promoting the truth about Azerbaijan, accomplishments of our country in Japan through this agency.” He said AZERTAC maintained close cooperation with Japanese Kyodo News agency too. “We are fruitfully cooperating with both Kyodo News and Jiji Press as part of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA),” Mr Aslanov added.

Mr. Tani said AZERTAC`s news would reach a wider geography thanks to the agreement with Jiji Press. “The agreement signed with AZERTAC opens broad opportunities for promoting Azerbaijan in Japan.” He congratulated AZERTAC on tis 95th anniversary, saying Jiji Press will mark its 70th jubilee this November. “This is year is remarkable for both our agencies, and the agreement will pave the way for the expansion of our cooperation,” Mr Tani added.