Azerbaijani reporter dies in Russian traffic accident

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani reporter Ulviyya Shamilgizi (Mammadova) died in a traffic accident in Astrakhan, Russia.

Report informs referring to the journalist's relatives, the body of the deceased is currently at medical examination station. Dead body of the reported will be taken to Ganja city, where she was born, and buried there.

Notably, Ulviyya Shamilgizi, who worked for Azerbaijani media for a long time, acted at a number of media outlets, including newspaper “Xalq Cəbhəsi” (Popular Front), and Report News Agency. During the period of activity, she was repeatedly winner and prizer of competitions among journalists. U. Shamilgizi had lived in Astrakhan, Russia since last year to continue her education.

Staff of Report News Agency expresses deepest condolences to the deceased's family.

Rest Her in Peace!