Azerbaijani media representatives met with Turkish Interior Minister

Ankara. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Azerbaijani media representatives is on a visit to Turkey.

Report informs, main purpose of the visit carried out at the invitation of the Turkish government, is to convey the truth about the coup attempt of July 15, 2016 to the world community. During the visit, journalists first took part in the opening of the photo exhibition, reflecting the events of July 15. Speaking at the exhibition, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said that the self-sacrifice of the martyrs and Gazi’s on the night of July 15 is incomparable.

Minister said that they showed great dedication and this is not a simple matter: "It is not easy to be a nation. Those who fought that night contributed to democracy. This is a test of the nation. We are the people who are fighting for democracy. On July 15, the nation showed great heroism. They are trying to weaken us. We are a nation that can survive after such a thing. They thought that we were weak, but they miscalculated. Thank God these forces could not achieve what they wanted. We do not wish any country in the world this kind of events. Whoever that was, the perpetrators of such actions will be responsible for what happened. I feel proud that I am a part of this nation”.

The Minister noted that Turkey is moving towards the goal: "The main role here is assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The events of July 15 were prevented because of his determination. Once again, I note that, Turkish people are brave nation”.

In conclusion, minister photographed with Azerbaijani journalists.

