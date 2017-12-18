Azerbaijan to disclose name of new TV channel in two months

© Report

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The contest announced by the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council (NTRC) has ended for the 31st frequency resource on national television broadcasting in Baku and Absheron from November 16 till December 16, 2017, for the opening a specialized news broadcasting channel.

Report informs citing the NTRC, 3 applicants - “BAKU ART LAB” LLC, “Türkel TV” LLC, “MEDİA MASTER” LLC have submitted their documents to the competition. In accordance with the requirements of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Television and Radio Broadcasting", results of the competition will be considered within 60 days after the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council announced the contest and relevant decision will be taken.