Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency urges media outlets, social media users to reference official sources when sharing information

    Media
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 23:14
    Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency urges media outlets, social media users to reference official sources when sharing information

    "The information circulated by APA News Agency claiming that the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is investigating the Ganja City Executive Authority has not been confirmed by official sources and is considered inaccurate," the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "We consider the dissemination of such legally prohibited and reputationally damaging information about state bodies in the media unacceptable.

    We note that, under Article 14.1.11-1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Media,' the publication of false information is not permitted.

    We urge media outlets and social media users to act responsibly and rely on official sources when sharing information," the Media Development Agency emphasized.

    Ganja Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office
    MEDİA: Gəncə Şəhər İcra Hakimiyyətində araşdırma aparılması ilə bağlı yayılan məlumatlar əsassızdır
    MEDİA: Сведения о проведении расследования в ИВ Гянджи являются необоснованными

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