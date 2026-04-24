"The information circulated by APA News Agency claiming that the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is investigating the Ganja City Executive Authority has not been confirmed by official sources and is considered inaccurate," the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"We consider the dissemination of such legally prohibited and reputationally damaging information about state bodies in the media unacceptable.

We note that, under Article 14.1.11-1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Media,' the publication of false information is not permitted.

We urge media outlets and social media users to act responsibly and rely on official sources when sharing information," the Media Development Agency emphasized.