Azerbaijan increases penalty for preventing professional activities of reporters

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Penalty increased in Azerbaijan for preventing legitimate professional activities of reporters.

Report informs, according to current Criminal Code, preventing legitimate professional activities of reporters, namely forcing them to spread or avoid to spread information using force or by threat of use of force, is punished by a penalty from 100 AZN to 500 or correctional labor up to one year. Increase from 500 AZN to 1000 was proposed in the amendment.

The draft amendment will be discussed in Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).