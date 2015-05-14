Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with heads of Press Association and Associated Press agencies

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-Political Issues, Ali Hasanov met with chief executive director of British news agency "Press Association", president of European Alliance of News Agencies Clive Marshall who is visiting Baku at the invitation of AZERTAG, and Vice President of US agency "Associated Press" John Danishevsky.

Report informs that the presidential aide Ali Hasanov informed the guests about the situation of speech and information freedom, the activities of mass media and state support for their development. Speaking about the work done on the preparation for the first European Games, Ali Hasanov expressed his confidence that the Associated Press and Press Association agencies will widely highlight Baku-2015 sports event. Ali Hasanov also noted that the Azerbaijani government will implement all necessary measures to organize the Fifth World Congress of News Agencies under the chairmanship of AZERTAG in 2016, as well as, the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies in a high level.

The sides exchanged views on issues relating to media freedom, the development of pluralism, strengthening the independence of the media, and applying the modern standards.

The guests expressed gratitude to Assistant to thePresident of Azerbaijan on Socio-Political Issues Ali Hasanov, for frankly meeting.