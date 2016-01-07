ANS sues National Teleradio Council again

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ ANS Independent Broadcasting Media Company takes National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) into court again.

Report was told by Nemat Javadov, Department Head of the Council.

This time, Company wants the last decision of NTRC regarding payment by ANS the penalty in sum of 161 thousand manats to be annulled.

The claim to be heard at Sabail District Court.

Notably, in accordance with the decision No.121 of the National Television and Radio Council, ANS Independent Broadcasting Media Company totally fined of 161 000 manats (one hundred sixty one thousand) regarding violation of Article 35.4 of law 'On Television and Radio Broadcasting' and Article 20.4 of law 'On Advertising' by 'ANS ÇM' radio channel.