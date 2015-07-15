 Top
    National Academy of Sciences awards journalists

    Science and the media-multidisciplinary trends and prospects conference was held in the Academy

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The conference entitled "Science and the media-multidisciplinary trends and prospects", which dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the national press was held in Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    Report informs, the event was organized jointly by ANAS and the Press Council. President of the National Academy of Sciences, Akif Alizadeh, the Press Council Chairman, Aflatun Amashov,  Editor-in-chief of "New Azerbaijan" newspaper Hikmat Babaoghlu, Editor-in-chief of "Iki Sahil" newspaper Vugar Rahimzadeh, Editor-in-chief of "Report" News Agency, Murad Aliyev, the Press Council Board members, media outlets leaders attended the event.

    Several heads of media outlets, editors and employees broadcasting ANAS's news objectively, comprehensively, and continuously, were awarded due to their contribution to the development of science. Among the awardees was Editor-in-chief of "Report" News Agency, Murad Aliyev.

