Ambassador of Morocco visits Report News Agency

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaijan Hassan Hami visited Report News Agency.

The Ambassador got acquainted with the agency and conditions created in the agency.

Ambassador also met with the Editor-in-Chief of the Report Agency Murad Aliyev and employees of department of foreign policy. At the meeting, M. Aliyev noted that the agency is working closely with international diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan, and stressed readiness to cooperate with Embassy of Morocco in dissemination of articles relating to bilateral cooperation.

In turn, H.Hami said that, Azerbaijan feels like at home in Baku and happy to work in this country. Speaking about bilateral relations, Ambassador said that the two countries have good relations, just like leaders.The ambassador recalled that, resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the first time was adopted in Morocco in 1994 on the initiative of Morocco and Saudi Arabia at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In addition, the ambassador noted commonality between the two countries, shared views on the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as spoke about the geopolitical processes in the region of North Africa.

At the end of the meeting H.Hami wished good luck to Report News Agency.