97 years passed since establishment of Anadolu Agency

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Anadolu Agency marks its anniversary today.

Report informs, 97 years have passed since the establishment of the Turkish state agency.

On the recommendation of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the agency began its activity on April 6, 1920, during difficult times of the Turkic people.

Tolga Özgenç, Head of Anadolu Agency Office in Baku told Report, making great contribution to the formation of national consciousness in the War of Independence, the agency took its rightful place among the world's leading media organizations in spite of all the difficulties.

According to him, alongside with Turkey, today the 97-year-old agency, also undertook obligation to raise voice of the oppressed nations to the world: "Anadolu has correspondents in 86 countries and subscribers in 45 around the world. Being broadcasted in 11 languages, this year the agency will deliver the number to 12 to broadcast in Spanish".

T.Özgenç said that the Agency's Office in Baku is a center of Asian-Caucasian region: "Russian broadcasting center locates in Baku. All employees of the Baku office are citizens of Azerbaijan and we try to present actual events to the world in Russian. Anadolu's slogan is "being the most reliable source of news". We spread news, photos and videos to the international news world under this principle. We work together with representatives of 74 nations. In its 97 years, the agency operates as if the UN. Correspondents of various nations work hard to defend human rights, prevent injustice, deliver what the ruling powers not see. We will spare no efforts till becoming the world's most influential news agency".