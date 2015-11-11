 Top
    Young writer dismissed from Azerbaijani Writers' Union

    AWU: Despite repeated warnings, Karamat Boyukchol continues humiliating ideas

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) Secretary held.

    Report was told in the press service of the Union.

    According to the information, decision on removal of young writer Karamat Boyukchol from the Union's membership adopted in the meeting.

    The decision declares, 'despite repeated warnings, member of Azerbaijani Writers Union, Karamat Gasham Najafov (Boyukchol) continues offensive attitude towards classics of our literature in his works and interviews, hints to the contemporary authors, humiliating ideas against writers of the same age. Therefore, according to Item 7 of Article 6 of the Unions' Charter, he dismissed from Azerbaijan Writers Union membership, said. 

