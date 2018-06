Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today Secretariat of Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWO) held the next meeting.

Report informs, besides several issues, appointment to the post of Chairman of the Board of Elders of Azerbaijan Writers' Union has also been discussed.

Candidacy of People's Poet Nariman Hasanzadeh was unanimously adopted.

Notably, earlier, chairman of the Board of Elders was late People's Poet Vagif Samadoghlu.