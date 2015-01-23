The book entitled "Manuscripts of Azerbaijan kept in archives of Vatican" to be published

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Manuscripts of Azerbaijan kept in archives of Vatican" book will be published in near future. Report was told by the Deputy Director of the Institute of Manuscripts named after Mohammed Fizuli, the editor of the book Pasha Karimov.

He noted that the bookis in the form of catalog: "The data of about 100 manuscripts of Azerbaijan in the Vatican archives are reflected in the book. The book includes the works in the Persian and Arab languages and kept in the archives of the Vatican by the authors - Nizami, Nasimi, Fizuli and other representatives of the literature."

Deputy director also said that the book contains the works by writers who are unknown to the literature.

Karimov added that currently, the book has been sent to publish in "Science and Education" publishing house.