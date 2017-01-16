New publication reflecting culture of Karabakh released

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ New joint project of Scientific and Methodical Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) – the publication “Karabakh Myths” has been released in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages.

Report was informed in information and public relation department of the ministry.

The ministry says they released publication to secure intangible cultural heritage and national customs, to strengthen respect to national moral values, to prove rich folklore of Karabakh.

Legends and narrations collected from the month of residents of Karabakh and neighboring districts, their world outlook, various mythological characters were reflected in the publication and motives of postcards feature narrations.