Exhibition 'Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 135' opens

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 14, the National Library hosted an exhibition entitled "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 135" dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the first President of the Turkish Republic, prominent statesman, Marshal, leader of the Turkish War of National Liberation, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Report informs, the exhibition presents books and documents of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was born in 1881 in the former Ottoman Empire. As a young man he was involved with the Young Turks, a revolutionary group that deposed the sultan in 1909. Ataturk led the Turkish War of Independence and signed the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923, which made Turkey a republic. He was elected its first president and ushered in reforms that modernized Turkey.

Mustafa Kemal was married briefly from 1923 to 1925, and although he never fathered children, he adopted 12 daughters and one son. In 1935 he introduced surnames in Turkey, and he took the last name Ataturk, which means "Father of the Turks." He died on November 10, 1938, from cirrhosis of the liver.