Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 13, literary evening will be held in Baku as part of a literary project "SOZ" of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaijan Hassan Hami, actress Melek Abbaszadeh and poet Nigar Hasanzade will performin the event.

Participants of the evening will read the poems in Arabic and Azeri languages.