Magsud Ibrahimbayov buried in I Alley of Honor

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani people's writer Magsud Ibrahimbayov has been buried.
Report informs, after farewell ceremony, held at National Academic Drama Theater, the deceased buried in I Alley of Honor.
Officials, art figures, intellectuals, public members and relatives of the deceased attended funeral ceremony.
Notably, Magsud Ibrahimbayov was born on May 11, 1935 in Baku into a family of intellectuals. He died on March 22 at the age of 81.
Ülviyyə HəsənqızıNews Author
