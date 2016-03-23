Magsud Ibrahimbayov buried in I Alley of Honor

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani people's writer Magsud Ibrahimbayov has been buried.

Report informs, after farewell ceremony, held at National Academic Drama Theater, the deceased buried in I Alley of Honor.

Officials, art figures, intellectuals, public members and relatives of the deceased attended funeral ceremony.

Notably, Magsud Ibrahimbayov was born on May 11, 1935 in Baku into a family of intellectuals. He died on March 22 at the age of 81.