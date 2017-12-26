Igbalname by Nizami Ganjavi published in Uzbekistan

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Igbalname (Igbolnoma) by great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi has been published in Uzbekistan.

Report informs, the book, released on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev under the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, was published at Extremum Press in Tashkent.

Translator of the work into the Uzbek language is people's poet of Uzbekistan Jamal Kamal. Author of the preface is rector of the Uzbek Language and Literature University named after A.Navoi in Tashkent, Professor Shukhrat Sirajeddinov, reviewers Professor Naim Karimov and Bogijon Tokhliyev.

The book is planned to be presented at the Azerbaijani Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev under the embassy, State Pedagogical University named after Nizami Ganjavi in Tashkent and Uzbek Language and Literature University named after A.Navoi early 2018.

In order to introduce and promote Nizami heritage worldwide, the Center has launched a large-scale project - to translate all works by Nizami Ganjavi into Uzbek since 2015. In this regard, Director of the Azerbaijani Culture Center, Samir Abbasov and people's poet of Uzbekistan Jamal Kamal have signed an agreement on translation of all poems of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi's "Khamsa" into Uzbek.