'Greetings to Heydarbaba' book in Georgian presented in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ I. Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University has hosted presentation ceremony of “Heydərbabaya salam” (Greetings to Heydar Baba) by a prominent representative of the 20th century Azerbaijani literature, longing for Azerbaijan Seyyed Mohammadhuseyn Shahriyar, in Georgian.

Georgian bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event was held with the organization and support by the Council of Elders of Georgian Azerbaijanis (CEGA).

The event was about life and creativity of poet S.M Shahriyar.

Azerbaijani and Georgian students recited several poems in Azerbaijani, Georgian and Persian languages.

At the end, a piece of M. Shahriyar's recording from “Heydərbabaya salam” was performed.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented a gift to the poet-translator Ogtay Kazimov, who translated the poem "Haydababaya salam" into Georgian.

Representatives of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Iranian communities, prominent literary critics, members of public associations and intellectuals attended the event.