French author plans to write a book about Azerbaijani women

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ French writer and president of International Rein Association Gerard Cardon visited Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC).

Report was informed in Center, at the meeting attended by State Advisor on interethnic, multiculturalism and religious affairs, chairman of BIMC Board of Trustees, academician Kamal Abdullayev, executive director of Center Azad Mammadov and head of apparatus Aytan Gahramanova, the State Advisor answered questions of the guest on ethnic communities and confessions inhabiting in our country.

G.Cardon, comparing multicultural values of France and Azerbaijan, told that the aim of this visit, beside getting acquainted with local customs, traditions and culture, is to write book about Azerbaijani women: “I realized such projects related to women in number of countries. The aim of this project is to present the country through women. I intent to write book dedicated to Azerbaijani women in two parts. In the first part I will depict life of Azerbaijani women, their role in family and society, protection of their rights. The second part will feature fate of refugee Azerbaijani women, who were displaced from their lands as a result of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, lost their family members in Khojaly massacre committed by Armenian separatists”.

Notably, G.Cardon is author of about 40 books on humanitarian issues and women’s rights. His works have been translated to major languages of the world.