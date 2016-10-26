For first time American writer wins Man Booker prize

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Paul Beatty has become the first American writer to win the prestigious Man Booker prize.

Report informs citing the BBC, Beatty’sThe Sellout, a caustic satire on U.S. race relations, won the $61,000 prize, which was previously open only to writers from Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth, an alliance of countries that used to be part of the British Empire.

Historian Amanda Foreman, who chaired the judging panel, said the book “plunges into the heart of contemporary American society, and with absolutely savage wit". She said they could make such a decision only after four hours discussion.

Notably, P. Beatty was born in 1962 in Los-Angeles. The Sellout his fourth novel. The book has won several awards in the US.